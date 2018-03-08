Students Apply NOW for Scholarships
The deadline of March 15 is quickly approaching for high school students to apply for EnergyUnited’s new scholarship program ‘Empowering the Future.’ EnergyUnited is currently offering two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school and who plan to attend a college, university or technical school. Applicants must be a student who plans to attend an accredited college, university or a technical school. Applications must be received by email or U.S. mail no later than Thursday, March 15, 2018. For more information on eligibility or to download an application, please visit www.energyunited.com/scholarships.
