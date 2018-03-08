Subscribe to our Content

 

Teen Fight and Assault Charges

DateThursday, March 8, 2018 at 12:56PM

A 16-year-old was charged this week after a fight that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital.  According to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Dillon Allison and 16-year-old Paul Cockeran III got into a physical altercation early Monday morning at the home of Cockeran.  Allison collapsed after a choke hold.  Cockeran called 911 and tried to revive Allison.  The 19-year-old was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston; he never regained consciousness.  Cockeran was charged with assault.

