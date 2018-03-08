Teen Fight and Assault Charges
A 16-year-old was charged this week after a fight that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital. According to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Dillon Allison and 16-year-old Paul Cockeran III got into a physical altercation early Monday morning at the home of Cockeran. Allison collapsed after a choke hold. Cockeran called 911 and tried to revive Allison. The 19-year-old was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston; he never regained consciousness. Cockeran was charged with assault.
