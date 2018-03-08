WCC Annual Volunteer Reception
Wilkes Community College held its 27th Annual Volunteer Recognition Reception on Thursday, March 1, to celebrate the contribution volunteers make to the success of the college. Approximately 160 guests enjoyed the food, fellowship and festivities of the evening. Volunteers serve many areas of the college including departments, boards, MerleFest and the Walker Center. In 2017, 4,797 volunteers gave 48,817 hours of service to Wilkes Community College. For information on volunteer opportunities with Wilkes Community College, The Walker Center and MerleFest, contact Denna Foster Parsons at 336-838-6262.
