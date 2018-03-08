Subscribe to our Content

 

Thursday
Mar082018

WCC Annual Volunteer Reception

Thursday, March 8, 2018

Wilkes Community College held its 27th Annual Volunteer Recognition Reception on Thursday, March 1, to celebrate the contribution volunteers make to the success of the college. Approximately 160 guests enjoyed the food, fellowship and festivities of the evening. Volunteers serve many areas of the college including departments, boards, MerleFest and the Walker Center. In 2017, 4,797 volunteers gave 48,817 hours of service to Wilkes Community College. For information on volunteer opportunities with Wilkes Community College, The Walker Center and MerleFest, contact Denna Foster Parsons at 336-838-6262.

