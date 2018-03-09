NC Gov Speaks on School Safety
State leaders are offering resources and urging local law enforcement and school districts to work together to ensure all North Carolina schools are safe. The Governor’s Crime Commission and the State Emergency Response Commission will prioritize school safety. In addition, Governor Roy Cooper sent letters this week asking school superintendents, local law enforcement agency heads, charter school principals and independent schools to work together and with the state to prevent further school tragedies. Governor Cooper in his letter called on schools to include local law enforcement and emergency management in their annual school-wide preparedness drills. He also encouraged educators, families and students to share information regarding threats with school leaders and law enforcement.
Reader Comments