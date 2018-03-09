Subscribe to our Content

 

Friday
Mar092018

Taking Food to Basketball Championship Game

Friday, March 9, 2018

People from Wilkes going to the big Championship Game on Saturday can help end hunger and help North Wilkes by bringing can food. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) and UnitedHealthcare will continue the UHC Sidelines Hunger Food Drive at the 2018 NCHSAA Basketball State Championships on Saturday, March 10.  Fans attending the games are encouraged to bring nonperishable canned goods, and the schools squaring off on the court will compete against each other to see which community provides the largest donation. UnitedHealthcare will donate $500 to the school that collects the most food. Donations can be made at the entry gates of UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center. The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will receive the donations.

