Friday
Mar092018

Talk of Moving Confederate Monuments in NC

DateFriday, March 9, 2018 at 12:13PM

The North Carolina Historical Commission Confederate Monuments Study Committee will meet via conference call Monday, March 12 at 4 p.m.  During the meeting, the committee intends to determine parameters for an upcoming public meeting where members of the public may express their views on a proposal to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Four Oaks, N.C. Members of the public may also use an online portal to comment on the proposal available at https://www.ncdcr.gov/comment-relocation-monuments

 

