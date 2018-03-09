Wilkes Teen Charged with Murder
The charges now include murder. As 3WC News reported this week, a 16-year-old was charged after a fight that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital. According to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Dillon Allison and 16-year-old Paul Cockeran III got into a physical altercation early Monday morning at the home of Cockeran. Allison collapsed after a choke hold. Cockeran called 911 and tried to revive Allison. The 19-year-old was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston; he never regained consciousness and died Wednesday night. Cockeran was initially charged with assault. Now the 16-year-old is charged with murder and had a first court appearance yesterday.
